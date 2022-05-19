Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 19, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Oswego man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Lupole, 39, of the 700 block of Bonaventure Drive, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 10:15 a.m. May 16 in the 17800 block of Route 71 in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said Lupole was wanted on DeKalb County warrants for failure to appear in court on an aggravated driving under the influence charge and for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville without incident.

Boulder Hill warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton Glover, 23, of the 0-99 block of Afton Road, Boulder Hill, at 9:18 a.m. May 16 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Glover was taken into custody and transported to the county jail without incident.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic communications at 3:36 p.m. May 16 in the 400 block of North Johnson Street in Big Grove Township.

Trespassing under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trespassing report they took at 4:28 p.m. May 16 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township.

Light Road vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle that occurred 4:34 p.m. May 16 in the 1300 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Theft, battery, assault under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of theft, battery and aggravated assault that occurred at 9:35 p.m. May 16 in the 15900 block of Route 52.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Roberto Martinez Lepe, 32, of the 0-99 block of Marnel Road, Boulder Hill, at 10:08 a.m. May 15 on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Martinez Lepe was transported to the county jail for processing.

Man cited for driving 107 mph on Rt. 34

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Joseph K. Morrow, 21, of the 200 block of South Gladstone Avenue, Aurora, for speeding 107 mph in a 45 mph zone after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:35 a.m. May 15 on Route 34 at Eldamain Road in Plano. The sheriff’s office said Morrow was released on a recognizance bond.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher K. Kemper, 50, of the 6000 block of Southfield Lane, Oswego, at 1:52 p.m. May 15 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Kemper was transported to the county jail.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 2:39 p.m. May 15 in the 10000 block of Route 71 in Kendall Township.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that occurred at 7:21 p.m. May 15 in the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a retail theft at 7:27 p.m. May 15 at a business in the 300 block of Route 71 in Newark.

Trespass investigation continues

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a report of criminal trespass they took at 2:28 p.m. May 13 in the 0-100 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 4:24 p.m. May 13 in the 100 block of East Main Street, Newark.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kenneth Colburn, 36, of the 500 block of John Street, Big Rock, at 7:16 p.m. May 13 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense. The sheriff’s office said Colburn was transported to the county jail for processing.

Phone harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a complaint involving harassment by telephone at 7:17 p.m. May 14 in the 70th block of Pueblo Road, Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 3:36 p.m. May 12 in the 2900 block of South Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 3:10 p.m. May 12 in the 0-99 block of Wyndham Drive in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shanya M. Hurston, 22, of the 0-100 block of Hillstone Road, Boulder Hill, on a warrant at her residence on a charge of financial institution fraud at 2:45 a.m. May 13. The sheriff’s office said Hurston was taken to the county jail for processing.

ID theft report in Newark

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft they took at 8:50 a.m. May 11 in the 0-99th block of West Front Street in Newark.

Property damage report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 12:23 p.m. May 11 in the 0-99 block of Aldon Road in Boulder Hill.

Courthouse arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott R. English, 42, of the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, Yorkville, at 3:29 p.m. May 11 at the Kendall County Courthouse on a charge of criminal trespass to state supported property. The sheriff’s office said English was booked into the county jail.

Hit-and-run cash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:22 p.m. May 11 in the 700 block of Woolley Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Demarr Hill, 39, of the 7000 block of Galena Road, Bristol Township, at 1:51 a.m. May 11 in the 10th block of Greenbriar Road in Boulder Hill, on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Hill was transported to the county jail for processing.

Boulder Hill man injured in crash

A 45-year-old Boulder Hill man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 3:47 p.m. May 9 on Fernwood Road near North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

DUI arrest

Responding to a report of an erratic driver at 8:15 p.m. May 9 in the 12000 bock of Brisbin Road in Seward Township, sheriff’s deputies arrested Steve Rogus, 44, of the 400 block of Bennett Drive in North Aurora. The sheriff’s office said Rogus was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the county jail for processing.