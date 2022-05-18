Search turns up ‘no concerning items’ on Oswego SD 308 bus

Oswego School District administrators and police found “no concerning items” while inspecting all student belongings found on a school bus serving Thompson Junior High School in Oswego following dismissal Tuesday afternoon, May 17.

In a statement posted by the district on social media, school district officials said the incident began when the school bus driver “overheard concerning discussion regarding a potential BB gun on board” (the bus).

Police were contacted and the bus route was paused, according to the statement.

The district’s transportation department notified the parents of the students on the bus to let them know about the incident and the location of the bus.

The statement concluded: “Many parents opted to take their students from the scene once cleared. The remaining students are back on the bus to complete the route.”