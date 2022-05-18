Plano police reports / May 19, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespass arrest

Plano police arrested Jonathan Hernandez, 21, of the 600 block of Jaffe Street, Plano, at 11:09 p.m. May 12 in the 600 block of South Center Street on a charge of criminal trespass. Police said Hernandez was transported to the police station for booking. He later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.