Softball: Gracie Vlach sets stolen base record, Oswego East rocks Oswego in crosstown rematch

OSWEGO – Gracie Vlach pulled out the second-base bag and lifted it above her head to celebrate her new record.
She had plenty to smile about Monday.
Vlach banged out two of Oswego East’s 14 hits, reached base three times and singled in the Wolves’ eight-run third inning. Kenzie Gatz struck out four in a two-hit shutout, and Oswego East made surprisingly quick work of rival Oswego, 12-0 in five innings.
What a difference two games makes.
Oswego (17-10, 7-7 Southwest Prairie Conference) won the first crosstown meeting 9-8 in April in a steady rain. Oswego East (16-12, 9-6) needed all of 74 minutes on a picture-perfect afternoon to emphatically take the return engagement.
“We were just ready. We were ready to show them what we should have done the first time,” Oswego East coach Sarah Davies said. “We’re a powerful offensive team, and the defense we’ve put out there lately, we were ready.”
Vlach wasted no time making Monday a record-setting day. She lined a single to start the bottom of the first inning off Oswego freshman pitcher Aubriella Garza, and stole second on the first pitch for her Oswego East single-season record 21st stolen base. Morgan Robertson then lined a single to center to score Vlach with the Wolves’ first run.
Vlach’s bases-loaded walk scored Mary Kate Quaid in the second, Vlach singled and scored on Mia Corres’ single in the third and her RBI groundout scored Madye Greenwood in the fourth with Oswego East’s 12th run.
“It’s just pretty cool doing that against Oswego,” Vlach said of the record. “I think lately I’ve just been trying to hit the ball square. Haven’t been working too much on slapping, just trying to hit the ball and the team backed me up.”
She can say that again.
Eight of Oswego East’s nine starters had hits, Corres and Greenwood each accounting for three of them. The Wolves sent 12 batters to the plate in the eight-run third inning. Even Oswego East’s outs were hard-hit, many of the base hits line drives to center or the opposite field variety.
“That’s really what we’ve been pushing, is take what they give you but if we can square up and hit line drives up the middle with the outside pitches that’s what we want,” Davies said. “It was nice to see. That’s going back to the basics. We had some hard hit balls.”
Gatz, meanwhile, delivered a command performance in the circle. She retired the first six batters she faced until Zoe Precup’s single to lead off the third. Then Gatz set down Oswego’s final four batters after Garza’s two-out single in the fourth.
“I just stayed calm, didn’t really worry about things too much because I know my defense can back me up really well and we saw that today. A couple really great plays backed me up,” Gatz said. “My pitches were working well today, I’ll take that, but it’s really my defense.”
Davies isn’t one to lean on one particular pitcher, and has rotated Gatz with Emma Salis and Nicole Stone this season. But Gatz seems to have emerged as the Wolves’ No. 1.
“This was just her turn. She didn’t pitch on Saturday and this was just her turn,” Davies said. “She showed up and we couldn’t be more proud of her. And May [Pasqualini] called a good game on her.”
On the opposite side, Oswego’s postgame meeting was brief and to the point.
“Like I told the girls, it’s one of those days that you just have to acknowledge that it happened and move on,” Oswego coach Sara Pawlowski said. “Swallow it, keep holding your head high with pride and move on to the next game. They [Oswego East] were on tonight. They’re a great hitting team, no doubt.”