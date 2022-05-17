Sandwich set to ticket municipal code violations across the city beginning June 1

In letter sent earlier to 1,800 households and businesses, Police Chief James Bianchi, with the the consent of the city council, detailed the city’s

In letter sent earlier to 1,800 households and busniesses, Police Chief James Bianchi, with the the consent of the city council, detailed the city’s new code enforcement policy. Copies of the letter were also included in 790 water bills issued this month by the city.

“I am requesting each resident to take it upon themselves to correct any violation they might have on their property by May 31, 2022. Beginning June 1, 2022, violation citations will be issued,” Bianchi said in the letter.

Bianchi first proposed the policy at a City Council meeting April 4. The codes subject to the stepped up enforcement effort focus on the general maintenance, condition, and cleanliness of residential properties throughout the city.

Examples of violations include: improper vehicle storage, unregistered vehicles, dangerous structural problems, and garbage scattered and not in bins.

“Upon discussing this matter with the City Council,” Bianchi said in the letter, “A new City-wide initiative is being developed to address these quality-of-life issues. The Police Department will be working with all City Departments to identify violations of the Municipal Code that effect the quality of life concerns our citizens deserve to be corrected. You can find the City’s Municipal Code on the City’s website.”

“This isn’t something that’s going to be fixed overnight,” Bianchi said at the April 4 City Council meeting. “There have been a lot of issues from all parts of the city government, including the police department where we have allowed things to get out of hand.”

Bianchi said the city’s goal is to have compliance with the municipal code, not to make money. Fines are a last action that will be taken.











