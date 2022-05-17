Plano School District 88, Fox Valley Family YMCA announce preschool partnership

Plano School District 88 and the Fox Valley Family YMCA recently announced a new partnership in an effort to address the growing need for full-day child care and pre-K educational opportunities in the Plano community.

The partnership will give qualified 3- to 5-year-olds free half-day preschool provided by P.H. Miller Preschool with the opportunity for full-day child care provided by the Fox Valley Family YMCA beginning in the 2022-23 school year. This program will be available on-site at the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

“Access to quality early learning programming and child care is one of the biggest indicators of school readiness for children birth to 5. This partnership will expand district preschool slots while also meeting full-day child care needs of working families in one location,” Dana Lowe, YMCA Early Learning Academy Director said in a new release. “Plano District 88 and the Y will be able to build stronger relationships with families, pool resources and shared services, as well as identify and address learning gaps.”

“We are very excited about this partnership since it will allow us to provide more options to the families in our community. We are looking forward to the collaboration with the staff at the YMCA so that we can all learn and grow together to provide education and care to children and quality and convenience to families.” Laurel Mateyka, P.H. Miller Elementary School principal, said in the release.

YMCA CEO Stephanie Wayne said, “Plano 88 and the Y’s board of directors has overwhelmingly approved this collaboration. We know the positive impact investing in birth to 5 development has on later learning benchmarks and are excited to support this opportunity.”

To receive information about this opportunity, email Mateyka at lmateyka@plano88.org.

Learn about Fox Valley Family YMCA’s mission at www.foxvalleyymca.org/aboutus/mission-and-vision and P.H. Miller Preschool at www.plano88.org/o/ph-miller-prek.