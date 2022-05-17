Oswego Village Board set to consider dog park fees, rules

Oswego dog owners would pay an annual $40 fee to use the village’s new dog park under a village staff proposal to be considered by the village board.

Contractors are now installing the dog park on a village-owned parcel at 100 Theoedore Drive, across the street from the village’s public works center and just south of Oswego High School.

The facility, the first of its kind in the village, is expected to open early next month.

Village staff is now recommending the village board adopt an ordinance establishing fees and regulations for the use of the park.

The village board is set to consider the recommendation during their next meeting set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 at Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

In recommending the creation of a $40 annual fee to use the dog park, village staff examined pricing and policies for dog park admissions in 24 other public dog parks throughout the Chicago region.

Of the 24 parks studied, six offered free use of their facilities while 18 others required some type of payment.

“For all the dog parks that require a payment/permit, the mean price for a resident is $44, $82 for nonresidents, $15 for each additional dog for a resident and $25 for each additional dog for a nonresident. The mean price for a one-day pass is $8,” a village staff memo reads.

In addition to the $40 annual fee for village residents with one dog, village staff is recommending the village charge $10 for each additional dog.

Nonresidents would be charged $80 for a permit for one dog and then $15 for each additional dog.

Day passes would be $10 per dog under the proposal.

Dog park permits would be available on the village’s website at oswegoil.org.

To pay, dog owners would obtain a fob from the village once their permit has been approved. Dog owners would use the fobs to enter an electronic gate system to be installed at the park.

“By utilizing a fob system, the village will better understand demand for and use of the park, prevent sharing of pass codes on a keypad system and if there are problems at the park the village would be able to identity which users were at the park at the time of the incident,” the staff memo reads.

Under the proposed rules for the park, dog owners will be required to show proof of license and immunization for their dogs; have no more than two dogs; keep their dogs in view and under voice command at all times; leash their dogs coming in and out of the park; and clean up after their dogs.

Dog park owners would be responsible for any damage or harm their dog(s) may inflict on village property, humans or other dogs.

The rules also state: “Use of this facility may expose you and/or your dog to an injury. This is a use at your own risk facility.”















