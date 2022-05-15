Fox Valley Norwegian-Americans honor deceased brothers, sisters at remembrance service

Fox Valley Norwegian-Americans celebrated deceased brothers and sisters at a service of remembrance Sunday, May 1.

Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 hosted the annual service at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery. On a table draped with the SON banner, there were framed photos of persons being honored and a bouquet of flowers.

Ken Johnson of Yorkville, Polar Star president, read names of 11 persons being honored. They were Kathleen Hatteberg, Marjorie M. Harkins, Colin Kutrovatz, Harriet Eklund, Thor Fjell, Thomas Baughman, Ellen J. Jensen, Phyllis Benson, Sherry L. Anderson, Geneviev Frykman and Roald Berg.

Al Bergh of Aurora, Polar Star member and former Lutheran pastor, led the service that included prayers, scripture, special music, a responsive reading and a blessing by Bergh.

Bergh reflected on his late father, whom he called a hardy Norwegian farmer, and Harriet Ecklund, longtime Polar Star secretary. The service concluded with friends and family members processing to the altar to leave a lighted candle and receive a rose.

Johnson said in the lodge’s April newsletter, “May is the month that America remembers those who have died in service to our nation. Polar Star will devote our May meeting to honoring Polar Star members and their loved ones who have served our Lodge with a special Service of Remembrance.”

Tom Harkins of Aurora poses with a photo of his late mother and a candle he lit in her honor at Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472's annual service of remembrance at St. Olaf Church in Montgomery on Sunday, May 1. (photo provided by Al Benson)

Polar Star Lodge 5-472 meets at 1:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery. The mission of Sons of Norway is to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway, celebrate its relationship with other Nordic countries and to provide insurance and other financial products to members.

Prospective members are invited. Call 630-553-7389 or email barbjjohnsonb@aol.com for information.