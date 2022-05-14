Local leaders proclaim May Motorcycle Awareness Month

The mayors of Sandwich, Yorkville, Sycamore, Earlville and Plano; the village presidents of villages of Oswego, Somonauk, Hinckley, Waterman, Newark, Sugar Grove, Millbrook, Leland, Montgomery and Sheridan; and the supervisors from Bristol, Kendall, Seward, Oswego and DeKalb townships signed proclamations proclaiming that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. They urge all citizens to recognize the 35 years of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois Inc. and the more than 353,000 registered motorcyclists in Illinois. The proclamation included the following:

• That safety is the highest priority for the highways and streets.

• That the great state of Illinois is proud to be a national leader in motorcycle safety, education, and awareness.

• That motorcycles are a primary, common and economical means of transportation that reduces fuel consumption, road wear, relief of traffic and parking congestion.

• That citizens of our city and state be aware of motorcycles on the roads.

• That members of A.B.A.T.E. continue promoting motorcycle safety, education and awareness to the public.

• That motorcyclists should join A.B.A.T.E. promoting the safe operation of motorcycles.

• That motorcyclists have contributed extensive volunteerism and money to charitable organizations.

• That all roadway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways within the cities, villages and townships of Illinois.