Village of Oswego’s finance director of 12 years to retire

After more than 31 years of service in the public sector, the Village of Oswego’s Finance Director Mark Horton will retire on June 10.

Horton grew up in Oswego, attending Oswego High School before graduating from Arizona State University.

He began his career with a financial firm as an auditor for public bodies. He then worked for the city of Wheaton for more than 11 years, and has served the Village for the past 12 years.

Horton manages the Village’s finances, serves as Village treasurer, police pension fund treasurer, and police pension fund trustee.

“In addition to helping lead the Village out of several severe economic downturns in the last few decades, he has stabilized and improved finances through conservative and creative budgeting practices.” said a press release from Village staff.

Village of Oswego's finance director Mark Horton will retire June 10 after 12 years with the Village. (photo provided)

Village President Troy Parlier said in the release, “Mark has been indispensable to me and the community. He has provided valued input on every major decision we have made.”

His dedication and commitment to excellence have been recognized nationally by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). A Triple Crown Medallion winner, Horton has secured the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation award for more than 10 consecutive years, as well as awards for the Village’s popular Annual Financial Report.

“Over the years, it’s been extremely rewarding to work with Oswego’s dedicated and talented staff members, as well as the village president and board members,” said Horton in the provided release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my skills, creativity and sense of humor to leave Oswego’s finances better than I found them.”

A public reception will be held on Friday, May 20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with remarks at 4 p.m. at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

Horton’s last day will be June 10. He plans to spend more time with his wife and two daughters, as well as continuing to officiate high school and college basketball games.