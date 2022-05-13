Oswego SD308 Board of Education public forum next Monday

The Oswego School District 308 Board of Education will host a host a public forum Monday, May 16, rescheduled from March.

Anyone interested in sharing ideas, comments and concerns with the board is invited to attend the forum, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Plank Junior High School, 510 Secretariat Lane in Oswego.

“This is an opportunity for parents, community members and business leaders to engage with the Board, asking questions and engaging in two-way communication,” a statement from the district reads.

The forum will also be livestreamed on the district’s website, www.sd308.org.

District officials had scheduled the forum for March 7 at Plank Junior High School, but canceled it when it was determined that not all board members of the could attend the session.

“The board feels it is important to have all members present for public forums,” the district said in a statement. “The board looks forward to the conversation from its residents.”