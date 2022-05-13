Oswego Fire Protection District open house returns June 4

The Oswego Fire Protection District will be hosting an open house at Station 1, 3511 Woolley Road in Oswego on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day’s activities will include a live fire demonstration, a safety trailer for the kids to go through, real fire gear for the kids to try on, a skill station to show everyone your “Stop, Drop, and Roll” skills, a “kid-sized” firefighter obstacle course, and the chance to meet real firefighters.

The popular raffle for one lucky student of the fire district to win a ride to school in a fire engine will also be held.

This event is a great opportunity to meet Pumper the Fire Pup and to learn about fire prevention and fire safety.

New this year, the fire chief will be hosting two informational talks sharing information about the fire district.

There will be light refreshments and popcorn.