Underwood, Gryder to speak at Yorkville Memorial Day ceremony

YORKVILLE – Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder will be among the featured speakers at Yorkville’s Memorial Day ceremonies.

Also addressing the crowd will be Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and Yorkville American Legion Post 489 Commander Anthony Cella.

Underwood, D-Naperville, and Gryder, a Republican from Oswego, could potentially oppose each other in the fall general election for the 14th Congressional District seat.

However, the audience may rest assured that the speakers will focus on remembrances of America’s war dead and not on partisan politics.

“I told them they can’t talk about anything political,” Cella said.

The Memorial Day service will start at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30 in Town Square Park.

The Yorkville Middle School Band will perform and the Legion’s Honor Guard will fire a rifle salute and play Taps.

Legion Auxiliary President Diane Dillow will lay a wreath at the Yorkville War Memorial. Yorkville Superintendent of Recreation Shay Remus will serve as master of ceremonies.

Also participating will be Boy Scout troops 40 and 50, Cub Scout Pack 350 and Venturing Crew 1841.

Memorial Day activities will start at 7:30 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at the Legion’s post home at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

This will be followed by brief services a local cemeteries starting with Cross Lutheran Cemetery at 8:15 a.m., followed by Cross Lutheran New Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.

The tour will continue at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by Pavillion Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Elmwood Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

That might seem like an ambitious schedule.

“We do it every year,” Cella said.

On Sunday, May 29, the Legion will host a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. featuring food, crafts, live music, a rock climbing wall and other activities.































