Plano police reports / May 12, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Plano police arrested Roberto Reyes Morales, 39, of the 10th block of Kidder Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a minor traffic violation at 10:04 p.m. May 5 on Route 34 at Kinsel Street. Police said Morales was charged with driving under the influence and cited for improper lane use and expired registration. He was released pending a court appearance.

Motorist ticketed after crash

Plano police ticketed Gabriela Munoz, 19, of the 4209 Dobbins Street, Plano, after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a crash at 7:37 a.m. May 6 in the 700 block of West Abe Street. Police said Munoz was transported to the police station where she was issued citations for driving with no license and failure to yield at a stop sign.



