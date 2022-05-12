Oswego police reports / May 12, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Gas station crash

Oswego police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 2:41 a.m. May 9 at a gas station in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said a black 2014 Honda Accord, sustained heavy front-end damage when it struck and destroyed a stop sign and then hit a streetlight on a frontage road. The 18-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger, both Aurora residents, refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:32 p.m. May 5 in the 400 block of Devoe Drive. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a retail theft that occurred overnight May 5 at a retail store in the 2500 block of Route 30 in the village.

Farmington Lakes incidents reported

Oswego police took separate reports at 7:24 p.m. May 3 at a residence in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive. In the first incident, police said a 22-year-old village resident told officers that a window at the residence was damaged during a physical alteration. The victim denied having any injuries and did not wish to pursue criminal charges. In the second incident, police said a 21-year-old woman from Dayton, Ohio, told officers she was struck by a 23-year-old man from Chicago after a verbal argument. The victim declined medical attention for her injuries and did not wish to pursue criminal charges, police said.

Two injured in Route 34 crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:58 a.m. May 4 on Route 34 at Ogden Falls Boulevard. Oswego police said one of the injured motorists, a 53-year-old West Chicago resident, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other motorist, a 36-year-old Oswego resident, was not transported to the hospital.