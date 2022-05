Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Drunken driving charge

A Yorkville woman was charged with drunken driving at 12:50 p.m. on May 3 after police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 2000 block of Route 47. Amanda Harrision, 34, of the 80 block of Timbercreek Drive was charged after an investigation.

