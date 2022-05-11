Oswego police say suspect pointed gun at relative during an argument

A Hillside woman was arrested in Oswego Tuesday, May 10 after police say she pointed a gun at an adult relative during an argument at a residence in the 400 block of Bluegrass Drive.

In a statement, Oswego police said the suspect, Evelyn Reid, 40, of the 600 block of North Wolf Road, has been charged with aggravated assault under the Illinois Domestic Violence Act, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said they were summoned at 5:30 p.m. to the Bluegrass Parkway residence on a report of a fight with weapons.

While responding, police said they were informed that a woman had a gun pointed at another individual within the residence.

Police said village officers and officers from surrounding police departments set up a perimeter outside the residence.

Police said officers were able to contact the subjects inside the residence, but said they initially did not comply with the officers’ commands to exit the residence.

After what police described as a “lengthy dialogue,” all of the subjects inside the residence came outside without incident or injuries.

Police said they then transported Reid to the village police station for processing and she was later taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Reid was given a June 15 date to appear in court on the aggravated assault charge.

Police said they wished to thank the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Yorkville Police Department and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch for their assistance during the incident.



