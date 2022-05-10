Yorkville SD 115 readies plans for full-day kindergarten

YORKVILLE – Parents are registering their children for a full-day of kindergarten in Yorkville School District 115.

About 320 students are signed up for kindergarten in the fall, with the vast majority of parents opting for the new full-day schedule, Superintendent Tim Shimp told the Yorkville School Board on May 9.

The district is projecting about 450 kindergarteners for the start of the 2022-23 school year, Shimp said.

The Yorkville School Board on April 25 approved expanding kindergarten to a full day from the current half-day model.

Most students will be attending kindergarten classes at their neighborhood schools, Shimp told board members, although some will go to school buildings elsewhere.

“We’re still finalizing the locations,” Shimp told the board.

The school district will hold an informational session on the new kindergarten program at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 at Yorkville Middle School, 920 Prairie Crossing Drive.

Meanwhile, the school district is hoping to close early in June on its purchase of the We Grow Kids day care building at 101 Garden St.

With the additional space, the district will be able to relocate and consolidate its Early Childhood Program and free up room in its elementary schools for the full day of kindergarten classes.

The district has a contract to purchase the building for $1 million. The large building will require some work, including the roof and the heating and ventilation system.

The building interior will be reconfigured to meet the needs of the Early Childhood Program and parking is expected to be added.

The new kindergarten program will lengthen the school day to seven hours from the current three hours under the half-day program.

This will include an additional 110 instructional minutes to the kindergarten schedule, providing access to art, music, literacy and technology instruction along with physical education recess and lunch.

The district expects to hire up to an additional 10 kindergarten teachers for the full-day program.



