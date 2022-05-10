Montgomery man facing attempted murder, other felony charges

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Montgomery man with attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month at his home on the village’s near east side.

In a statement, Montgomery police identified the suspect as Gerald Schabb, 71, of the 0 to 100 block of First Avenue.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, police said the state’s attorney’s office has charged Schabb with attempted domestic battery, aggravated battery to a victim 60 years or older and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

All of the charges are felonies, police said.

Police said the incident that led to Schabb’s arrest occurred May 1 when officers were summoned to his residence on a report of a medical call. Upon arrival, police said officers found a 65-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and, as of May 9, is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

Police said officers located Schabb at the residence and he was transported to a local hospital with minor self-inflicted injuries.

“After a thorough investigation, it is alleged that Gerald Schabb attempted to kill his wife and then attempted to kill himself,” police said.

After reviewing the incident, the state’s attorney’s office authorized the charges against Schabb on May 5.

Police took Schabb into custody upon his release from the hospital May 10 and he was later transported to the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles for processing.