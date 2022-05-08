Yorkville man celebrates 60 years as Sons of Norway memeber

Yorkville resident Floyd Anderson celebrated 60 years as a Sons of Norway member on Sunday, May 1. Anderson was recognized by Ken Johnson of Yorkville, SON Polar Star Lodge 5-472 president, at the lodge’s monthly meeting at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

The mission of Sons of Norway is to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway, celebrate its relationship with other Nordic countries and to provide insurance and other financial products to members. Polar Star meets on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Prospective members are invited. Email barbjjohnsonb@aol.com for more information.