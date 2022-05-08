Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council wins award

Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council #14463 was recently awarded the 2021-2022 Illinois State Council “Leave No Neighbor Behind Program of the Year” for the group’s efforts in assisting victims of the deadly Dec. 10, 2021 tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Council members joined forces with St Patrick Parish in Yorkville and collected funds to purchase much needed supplies, not available in the affected area. In collaboration with Yorkville Ace Hardware, more than $10,000 in supplies were purchased and delivered to the Kentucky Emergency Management drop off site in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The award was presented to Yorkville Deputy Grand Knight, James Zbella, at the Knights of Columbus Annual Convention in Springfield.



