Oswego issues traffic alert for Route 31-34 intersection for Monday

To prevent a long wait, motorists may want to avoid the busy intersection of Route 34 (Washington Street) and Route 31 in downtown Oswego Monday, May 9.

The village has issued a traffic alert for the intersection beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. as contractors upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection. The signals will be operating in flash mode as contractors work.

“The improvements (to the traffic signals) will help alleviate wait times to turn at this busy intersection,” a statement from the village reads.



