Sons of the American Legion to host Mother’s Day breakfast buffet May 8 in Plano

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.

Menu items include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, made-to-order omelets and more.

The breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Adult tickets are $10. Tickets for children younger than 11 are $5.

Start mom’s day off with an affordable all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet while helping the Plano Sons of the American Legion raise funds to help support local veterans.