Softball notes: Freshman Aubriella Garza rocking it at the plate as leader of Oswego’s young, hard-hitting lineup

Aubriella Garza is proof that the power of positive thinking can produce good results at the plate.
It’s made for a stellar freshman season.
When Oswego’s standout freshman steps to the plate, she tends to talk herself through a pending at bat, visualizing how she wants it to go.
“I normally just say ‘See the ball,’” Garza said. “What has really helped me the most is trying to see myself hitting the ball over the second baseman’s head, or up the middle. It really helps me see the ball and make solid contact.”
Garza has made plenty of that, a key cog of an Oswego offense that’s put up fairly big numbers. The Panthers (14-6) are coming off a 7-6 win over Plainfield East Wednesday, their fourth straight win by one run. Garza had three doubles and two walks in that game, junior Corrin Kennedy was 4 for 5 with a double and sophomore Madyson Smith had the game-winning hit.
Oswego has won five of its last six games since a 7-0 loss to Yorkville, the only time the Panthers have been shut out, with a lineup scoring almost nine runs per game on the season.
“If one of us is having an off day, it seems like there is always another girl to pick us up,” Garza said.
Garza, of course, is a big part of that.
In 20 games she’s hitting .477 with four homers, a triple, 14 doubles, 27 runs batted in and 11 runs scored while usually hitting third. She’s also handled the pitching workload, posting a 3.5 earned run average with 58 strikeouts in 93 innings.
“She’s been a rock for us,” Oswego coach Sara Pawlowski said. “Coming in as a freshman with no varsity experience, she’s really helped us out and taken the reins of leadership on the mound and on offense she’s done amazing things for us.
“She holds herself to really high standards, she wants nothing but the best for her team, she is a great team player, she takes constructive criticism well, she goes out and gets the job done. I can’t really ask for more from a player, what she is doing.”
It makes sense that Garza has quickly found a home on the Oswego softball diamond.
She was first introduced to the sport at six years old going to watch one of her friends play on Oswego’s varsity field. Her first travel experience came with the Oswego Outlaws, coached by Garza’s dad, where she was a 10-year-old playing up on 12U. She most recently has played travel with the Wisconsin Lightning.
Pawlowski said that Garza caught her attention at winter workouts and open gym, and recognized a player with potential. By tryouts, Pawlowski realized “this kid has got it.” The day Garza found out she made varsity was a memorable one.
“Coach P said ‘Sorry, you’re not going to be on the freshman team, you’re on varsity.’ I was pumped up,” Garza said. “I got to my car and I was dancing.”
Her first home run had Garza’s teammates celebrating.
“My first home run over the fence, it was very exciting. I got the chance to really show what I can do,” she said. “I saw my teammate stop, jump in the air for five seconds and then run the bases.”
Garza is jumping for joy about being part of a lineup that is young, but can hit. Kennedy is batting .458, sophomore Marissa Moffett .427, Smith .339 and junior Samantha Worland .355.
“I feel like I have a confidence in myself when I go to the plate,” Garza said. “It really drives me to be better as a person. It’s like I’m here on varsity for a reason.”
Catch of the day
Yorkville senior catcher Avery Nehring made a game-ending play Wednesday that would rival the excitement of any walk-off hit.
With a runner on first in the seventh inning and Yorkville leading Joliet West 3-0, Nehring made a snap throw to first and picked off the runner for the dramatic ending.
“I tried it multiple times that game,” Nehring said. “I just want to help the pitcher as much as I can. I knew they had been aggressive on the bases all day. First pitch of the at bat, I was hoping to catch the runner off guard.”
Nehring helps the Foxes quite a bit, in many ways.
She handles Yorkville’s pitching staff, polices the base paths and leads the teams in runs batted in with 23. Nehring, who is playing collegiately at Rock Valley, is a big reason why Yorkville is 20-3, unbeaten in the Southwest Prairie Conference and riding an 11-game winning streak.
And she’s enjoying her last go-around on a high school diamond.
“I definitely feel like this year I’m playing more freely,” Nehring said. “I know it’s my last year. I know that if I play with more confidence and less pressure I’ll have better outcomes.”
Nehring is certainly pleased with the outcomes lately of fellow senior Lauren Koster.
Koster has thrown three straight shutouts. She’s struck out a combined 15 and, impressively, walked zero over those three starts. On the season, Koster is 5-0 with a 0.946 ERA.
“She definitely moves the ball really well,” Nehring said. “She knows what her strengths are and what she needs to work on. She will beat batters with spin.”
Koster is an entirely different type of pitcher than hard-throwing Yorkville ace Madi Reeves. That requires Nehring to adjust to who is on the circle in a given day, although Nehring shakes off that challenge.
“It’s definitely something that takes a second to adjust to, but I’ve caught them both and I can adjust pretty well to it,” Nehring said. “I drop ball still drops and a curve ball still curves. It’s a little different but not super hard.”
The Foxes are on a roll in the season’s stretch run, three games ahead of their nearest pursuer in the Southwest Prairie Conference and poised for another deep playoff run. But Nehring said they’re not letting any of it get to their head.
“We all feel really good, and our record shows that, but there are definitely things to work on,” Nehring said. “After every single game we talk about the good and the bad, and the bad usually outweighs the good. We’re always nitpicking. We’re always thinking of ways we can get better.”