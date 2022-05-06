Oswego Police issue traffic alert for downtown Oswego May 7, 8

The Oswego Police Department is reminding the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, because of Wine on the Fox activities at Hudson Crossing Park.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling on Route 34 through the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Delays also are expected on Madison, Washington and Main streets in downtown Oswego. Motorists may want to consider alternate routes if they are not coming to the event.

Parking for Wine on the Fox will be available at The Reserve of Hudson Crossing, the village municipal lot on Harrison Street, Village Hall and on streets in the downtown area.

Tickets are on sale. Visit wineonthefox.com for information.