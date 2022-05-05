Softball: Yorkville’s Lauren Koster dazzles again in the circle, shuts out Joliet West

YORKVILLE – Lauren Koster sported a special look for Yorkville’s Senior Night, splashing red glitter across both cheeks.
Her pitching likewise dazzled.
One of three Yorkville seniors honored before Wednesday’s game, Koster went the distance in a five-hit shutout, striking out three. The Foxes played air-tight defense behind her and capitalized on their few scoring chances for a 3-0 win over Joliet West in a Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game.
The win was the 11th in a row for Yorkville (20-3, 10-0), ranked sixth in the latest Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings.
“It was very emotional at the beginning, knowing our season is coming to an end and we’ve all put so much hard work and love into this team,” Koster said. “It was good to come in and have a good game after that.”
Koster (5-0) felt a different emotion when the first two batters for Joliet West (10-11, 6-4), Brooke Schwall and Hope Hughes, singled to lead off the seventh.
But the next batter lined out to Yorkville third baseman Sara Ebner, who doubled the lead runner off second. Foxes’ catcher Avery Nehring then picked off a runner at first to end it.
“That was a little bit nerve-wracking with the tying run up at the plate,” Koster said. “It was just important for me to keep my composure and trust my defense had my back.”
Joliet West had runners on base in three of seven innings, with leadoff singles to start the first and second innings. But the Tigers couldn’t produce the big hit.
“We have to put the ball in play with more line drives,” Joliet West coach Heather Suca said. “We were a little underneath the ball today, couldn’t get balls to fall. They’re a good team, obviously. They took advantage of every little mistake we made.”
The Foxes did indeed.
Ebner and Jensen Krantz reached on errors to start the Yorkville second inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and Ebner scored on Sam Davidowski’s hard-hit infield single with two out. Nehring walked with one out in the third, and courtesy runner Julia Hupp aggressively scored from first on Ellie Alvarez’s single to right field. Koster singled to lead off the fifth, and courtesy runner Ally Stancel eventually scored on Nehring’s sacrifice fly.
“We had to manufacture runs, and we did,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said.
It was more than enough support, the way Koster has been throwing of late.
Wednesday’s game was her third straight shutout, all in conference crossovers. While Koster does not possess the velocity of Yorkville ace Madi Reeves that produces double-digit strikeout games, she has other resources that allow her to be plenty effective.
“I’m more of a spin pitcher, put the ball in play, get the outs rather than striking everybody out,” Koster said. “I don’t necessarily have the speed for that but I use the spin to my advantage. Like I was telling my team in the huddle, it’s easier for me to do my job as a pitcher when you trust my defense and I trust my defense 100%.”
Regnier certainly trusts Koster, who retired eight batters in a row at one point Wednesday although only one was a strikeout.
“It’s a good opportunity for our defense to play behind different pitching and it’s a good time for our defense to experience that for our defense to grow,” Regnier said. “Lauren has been hot, she’s been doing so good and our defense is getting a lot of good experience behind her.”
On the losing end, Joliet West pitchers Madison Jadron, a freshman, and Schwall, a sophomore, held Yorkville to three hits. Schwall had two of the Tigers’ five hits.
“We have a lot of younger players playing for us, and we’re battling through some injuries,” Suca said. “I thought our pitchers threw well. Our freshman pitcher, it was her third start and she pitched well and the other girl is a sophomore who hasn’t had a whole lot of time.”