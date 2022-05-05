Oswego police reports / May 5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Motorist cited after vehicle hits concession stand at OHS

Oswego police ticketed Mark E. Grometer, 37, of the 500 block of Truman Drive, Oswego, with reckless driving and aggravated speeding after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building housing a concession stand at Ken Pickerill Stadium at Oswego High School at 3:02 a.m. May 2. Police said Grometer was transported to an area hospital and his vehicle towed from the scene. He was cited and released on his own recognizance.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Alberto M. Vasquez, 45, of the 400 block of Valentine Way, Oswego, at 8:45 p.m. May 1 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Alcohol, weapons arrest

Oswego police arrested Steven A. Perez, 19, of Yorkville at 1:26 a.m. May 1 at Washington Street and Harrison streets on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of alcohol. Police said Perez was transported to the county jail for a bond hearing.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a hit-and-run accident report at 3:42 p.m. April 30 on Route 30 at Wolf’s Crossing Road. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Trespass to vehicle reported

Oswego police took a report of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle at 2:50 a.m. April 30 in the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive. Police said nothing was taken from the vehicle.

One vehicle reported stolen, another found

Oswego police took a report of the theft of a motor vehicle at 3:48 a.m. April 30 in the 200 block of Holly Lane. In a related matter, police said while investigating the theft, they recovered another vehicle that had been reported stolen from the same Holly Lane location.

No injuries, minor damage in school bus crash

Oswego police said no one was injured and damage was minor as the result of a motor vehicle crash involving an Oswego School District 308 school bus and another vehicle that occurred at 3:41 p.m. April 29 on Route 34 at Douglas Road. Police said the school bus was carrying 13 children at the time of the crash.

Cellphone stolen

Oswego police took a report of a cellphone theft at 1:37 p.m. April 29 at a fitness center on Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said the phone is valued at $1,000.

Front window at business broken

Someone broke the front window pane of a business in the 1500 block of Route 34 in Oswego, village police were notified at 7:51 a.m. April 28. Police said they are seeking a suspect whom they describe as either a male white or Hispanic wearing a gray hoodie and white reflective shoes. Damage to the business was estimated at $1,000.

Passport used in bank fraud incident

Oswego police are investigating a fraud that occurred at 10:28 a.m. April 28 at a bank in the 6600 block of Route 34. Police said someone showed a passport ID for another individual and cashed a check for $2,450.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a parked car that occurred at 2:40 p.m. April 28 in the 2500 block of Route 30.

Battery reported at gaming parlor

Oswego police responded to a report of a battery that occurred at 11:16 a.m. April 27 at a video gaming parlor in the 300 block of Douglas Road. Police said a 36-year-old man declined medical attention and did not wish to pursue criminal charges against a 43-year-old woman. Both individuals left the scene without further incident.

Harassment reported

Oswego police took a report of harassment through electronic communication at 12:26 p.m. April 27. Police said the victim reported receiving harassing and threatening messages. Police said they are investigating.

Domestic battery

Oswego police took a report of a domestic battery at 1:50 p.m. April 27 in the 200 block of Lombardy Drive. Police said the incident occurred earlier and they are investigating.



