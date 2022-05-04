Oswego seeks volunteers for Wine on the Fox

The Village of Oswego is seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to help out at Wine on the Fox this weekend, May 7 and May 8, in Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego. Volunteers are needed to greet guests, sell tickets, check IDs and handout wineglasses and tickets.

Volunteers ages 21 and older will be able to purchase the Intro to Wine package for just $8 (regularly $20). Volunteers under the age of 21 will receive a complimentary meal and a Wine on the Fox t-shirt.

Join thousands of residents and guests who are gathering together over Mother’s Day weekend to enjoy the spring weather and experience any of over 100 wine variety’s from Illinois wineries along the Fox River. Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/60b0b49ada628a0fd0-2022.