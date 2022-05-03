Oswego police, fire district accepting applications for Junior Public Safety Academy

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department invite Oswego SD308 junior high students to a glimpse into the life of a firefighter and police officer at the Oswego Junior Public Safety Academy. Each academy session is open to 20 junior high school-age students for a week of learning and fun.

The recruits’ training will be split between the fire and police departments. On the fire side, the recruits learn forcible entry techniques, hose line and nozzle management skills, and conduct search and rescue drills (blacked out while in fire gear). They will also watch a vehicle extrication and then conduct their own extrication on a real vehicle. On the police side, the recruits learn valuable lessons on daily officer activities such as patrolling, traffic stops, car accident investigations and a K-9 demonstration during training.

The week-long academy concludes with a lunch and graduation ceremony for the recruits.

The academy is free of charge with snacks and drink provided each day. This year’s recruit class will have two sessions to choose from. The first session will be June 6-10; the second session will run July 18-22.

Applications are available at the police department lobby and online at oswegoil.org/OJPSA. Applications are due May 28.