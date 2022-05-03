Groot rolls out trash collection in Yorkville

YORKVILLE – Trucks from Groot Industries were rumbling through neighborhoods on Yorkville’s far south side on May 2, the first day of collection service for the waste hauler’s five-year contract with the city.

Farther north, Groot was still delivering garbage totes and recycling bins to the last 250 households in the community yet to be supplied with the receptacles.

Last week, as crews from Waste Management made their final pick-ups and collected their totes and bins from Yorkville households, Groot began delivering its own branded receptacles, starting south of the Fox River where collection days are Monday and Tuesday.

With about 7,000 households in Yorkville, the distribution of the new receptacles continued all week and into the weekend.

Residents in the Countryside subdivision on the north side of the community, for example, reported receiving their new Groot totes at late as 6 p.m. on April 30.

By the evening of May 1, a statement from the city said about 400 households on the north side of the city were yet to be supplied. On May 2 that figure had dropped to 250.

The change in contractors means that some residents will have their trash collected on a different day of the week under the new five-day pick-up schedule:

This map shows the five-day per week trash pick-up schedule for Groot in Yorkville. Blue is Monday, green is Tuesday, yellow is Wednesday, orange is Thursday and red is Friday. (City of Yorkville)

• On Monday, Groot will conduct its rounds south of Route 71, plus Candleberry Lane and the Sunflower subdivision.

• Tuesday will cover all homes between Route 71 and the Fox River, except Candleberry and Sunflower.

• Wednesday will find the trucks collecting trash between the Fox River and Route 34.

• On Thursday, the collection area will be between Route 34 and the BNSF railroad line.

• On Friday, pickup will be north of the railroad tracks.

The new contract will continue the popular electronics recycling program while adding a new service to collect one bulk item of less than 50 pounds each week per household.

Although Groot was the low bidder on the contract, residents will be charged a modest increase on their city trash bills.

Most households will see a 3% or 4% increase depending on what size garbage tote they put out on the curb each week.

Under the new contract, the monthly fee will be $18.79 per month for households using a 65-gallon garbage tote and $18.99 for a 96-gallon bin.

Currently, residents pay $18.21 per month regardless of which of the two sizes they use, resulting in the 3% increase for the 65-gallon totes and the 4% increase for the 96-gallon containers.

The city bills households every two months. The bill that residents will receive in July, covering service for May and June, will reflect the price increases.

For seniors, the cost of trash collection is discounted.

Seniors are allowed to use 35-gallon totes at a monthly rate of $14.25. The cost of a 65-gallon tote is $15.03 per month, while a 96-gallon tote costs $15.19 per month.

Those seniors who qualify for the Circuit Breaker program receive a more deeply discounted rate.

A 35-gallon tote is $8.91 per month, a 65-gallon tote is $9.40 per month while a 96-gallon tote is $9.50 per month.

Another feature of the contract will include collection of white goods such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, air-conditioners and toilets the week of Oct. 3.

Groot will continue a yard waste and organic composing program that runs through the first full week of December.

Yard waste materials are to be placed in “Kraft” paper bags or bundled and tied in biodegradable twine for curbside pick-up.

Curbside Christmas tree collection will be provided during the first and second full weeks in January each year.

Residents who do not receive their collection receptacles or have questions may call Groot at 630-892-9294.