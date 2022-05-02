Yorkville Public Library says goodbye to late fines

The Yorkville Public Library is saying goodbye to fines.

In a statement, library officials said they will no longer be charging fines for overdue items effective May 1.

“Overdue fees function as a barrier to many in the community and disproportionately impact those who are least able to pay them. Equitable access to resources is key to the library’s values and the library invites back those who have been denied that access,” library officials said in the statement, adding, “The Yorkville Public Library believes that no one should be denied access to the library based on their ability to pay fines. The best investment a community can make is to ensure that the library and its resources are available to all.”

Fine free services are applied to all materials except for laptops and hotspots. While there are no more late fees, patrons can still accrue fees for damaged and/or lost materials.

Due dates will still apply to items checked out. Patrons will receive notices when an item is late, and their library cards will be blocked and billed after 21 days overdue. If the items are returned to the library, any overdue fines will be removed.