Developers moving forward with plans for second downtown Oswego apartment building

The developers of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing residential and commercial development in downtown Oswego are moving forward with plans to construct a second, six-story apartment building with attached parking garage as part of the $69 million complex.

The Village Board is set to consider an amendment to an agreement for the complex’s proposed north building when they gather for their next meeting at 7 p.m. May 3 at Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

The Shodeen Group, LLC, is seeking to amend the agreement passed by the Board in April 2021 that will allow for a change in the building’s exterior materials and colors.

The north building is planned for construction on a vacant parcel bounded by Jackson, Harrison and Adams Streets and the Waubonsee Creek.

In a memo to the Board, Valeria Tarka, a village planner, described Shodeen officials as eager to move forward with construction of the second building due to the success of the complex’s first building at Washington (Route 34) and Harrison streets which opened early last year.

But Tarka noted that due to complications caused by supply chain issues, the firm is now proposing an alternative exterior elevation plan for the north building.

Instead of the originally proposed exterior materials, Shodeen is proposing to use “cast-in-place concrete along the garage exterior wall which will then be wrapped with brick. The rest of the building will use the same materials as the south building, including shake siding, lap siding and trim,” according to Tarka.

Tarka added, “The proposed color pallet for materials on the north building will differ from the south building but will be cohesive.”

Tarka said village staff believes the proposed changes to the building’s exterior are consistent with the intent of the final development agreement passed by the board in April 2021 and recommends approval of the request.

“The proposal complements the overall design of the building and is cohesive with the general characteristics of the downtown,” Tarka said.

As previously approved by the Board, the north building will be a six-story, 104-unit apartment building with an attached parking garage with spaces for 119 vehicles.

Of the planned 104 apartments, 16 will be studio units, 43 will be one-bedroom units and 45 will be two-bedroom units.

The attached parking garage will have two levels of parking spaces with traffic access onto Harrison and Adams streets.

The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, Washington and Harrison streets, downtown Oswego, under construction in 2020.

Village and Shodeen officials presided over a ribbon-cutting Feb. 25, 2021 to mark the opening of the project’s south building. The six-story building includes 10,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and shops fronting Washington Street on the building’s ground level and 176 apartment units on the upper floors.

The apartment portion of the building features an interior courtyard with swimming pool, lounge chairs, multiple eating areas, two gas fire pits, seating areas and grilling stations. A community lounge is accessible from the courtyard and the interior commons area on the building’s third floor and includes a fitness center, lounge area, pool table, full kitchen, bathrooms and changing area.



