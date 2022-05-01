Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for May

Starting May 1, the Yorkville Public Library will no longer be charging fines for overdue items. Due dates will still apply to items checked out. Patrons will receive notices when an item is late and their account will be blocked and billed after 21 days overdue, but if the items are returned, any overdue fines will be removed.

The Yorkville Public Library believes that no one should be denied access to the library based on their ability to pay fines. The best investment a community can make is to ensure that the library and its resources are available to all.

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure- Escape the School: This Escape Adventure will be available the month of May. Use the clues to open the boxes and leave school for summer vacation. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, May 4, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes, and, books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids however open to all young children. Please register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Window Art: May 2-6 by appointment. Help us liven up the library with window art. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108. Space is limited.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Virtual 3-D Printing: Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s website to link to the YPL YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Send your creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, May 9 and 23, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on May 9 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on May 23. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, May 11 and 25, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Tots and Toddlers: Wednesday, May 11, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, May 12 and 19, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

LEGO kits at YPL: May 16-20. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, May 17 at 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. This year our TAG members are focusing on “BE THE CHANGE” by giving back to the community. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, May 20, 11 a.m. After Drop In Story Time, join us in decorating the sidewalks outside the library. Weather permitting. Register on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: Saturday, May 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

Story Walk: Monday, May 23- Friday, May 27 (outside) Author Ruth Chan is visiting the Y115 schools. We are highlighting one of her books, “Thank you, Neighbor!” with a Story Walk. Stop by the west side of the library anytime this week to enjoy this book.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, May 24 – Thursday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by any time Tuesday through Friday to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

YA Teen Book Club: Tuesday, May 24, 3 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting May 9 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, May 26, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hey Muggles, Harry Potter Book Club has arrived. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. The sixth book, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” can be picked up at the Youth Service Desk starting May 9. The group will read this book for the discussion on May 26. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.