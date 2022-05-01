Police: motorists should expect delays on Rt. 47, nearby roads in Yorkville May 4 due to film production crew

Motorists using Route 47 and some nearby roads on Yorkville’s north side should expect to encounter delays and the temporary closure of the roads due to a film production crew on Wednesday, May 4.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Yorkville police said between 8:30 a.m. and noon, motorists on Route 47 will be stopped intermittently for not more than five minutes at a time between Corneils Road and Galena Road.

From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Galena Road west of Route 47 will be temporarily closed between Little Rock Road and Rock Creek Road.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. East Beecher Road and West Beecher Road along with Beecher Road, all located south of Galena Road, will be temporarily closed between Galena Road and Corneils Road.

The film crew is working for Sony Films, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We ask that you plan accordingly and use alternative routes if necessary. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding,” police said in the statement.



