Oswego police reports/April 28, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One injured in Route 71 crash

A 67-year-old Sheridan man was injured in a two vehicle crash at 12:36 p.m. April 24 on Route 71 at Paradise Parkway, Oswego police reported. Police said the injured man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Two cited in four-vehicle crash

Oswego police responded to a four-vehicle crash at 9:58 a.m. April 23 on Route 34 at Fifth Street. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, Alexandra Jurado, 20, of Aurora, was ticketed for failure to yield turning left and transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Another driver, Tyler Randall, 29, of Aurora, was cited for no insurance.

Disorderly conduct

Oswego police are investigating a report of disorderly conduct that occurred at 6:06 p.m. April 23 at a retail store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Police said a 19-year-old female victim was not injured in the incident. The suspect is described as a cleanshaven Hispanic male, in either his late teens or early 20s, wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white hat.

Trespass arrest

Oswego police arrested Jeremiah M. Reichardt, 45, no known address, on a charge of criminal trespass to property at 2:17 a.m. April 24 on East Merchants Drive. Police said Reichardt was later released on a recognizance bond.

Vehicle damaged

Oswego police took a report of a vehicle being damaged at 2:22 p.m. April 23 while parked in a lot in the 2400 block of Route 30.

Aggravated speeding

Oswego police ticketed Linsey M. Piszczek, 28, of the 40th block of Cypress Drive, Bristol, for aggravated speeding at 11:56 p.m. at Route 30 at Proclamation Drive. Police said Piszczek’s vehicle was traveling at 91 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Animal abuse

Oswego police said a resident told officers that a male white and a male Hispanic were observed hitting and dragging a puppy at 2:05 p.m. April 22 in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Warrant arrest

Oswego police arrested Orlando Campos, 25, of the 40th block of Hillstone Road, Boulder Hill, at 5:10 p.m. April 22 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Campos was transported to the county jail.

ID theft reported

An Oswego resident told village police at 11:27 a.m. April 22 that someone had used her Social Security number and name to open a credit card and bank account in her name.

Charged with meth possession

Oswego police arrested Robert J. Jankuski, 33, of Aurora, at 11:12 p.m. April 19 at a gas station/convenience store in the 1800 block of Route 30. Police said Jankuski was charged with possession of methamphetamine and transported to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

ID theft reported

An Oswego resident told village police that at 7:01 p.m. April 20 that someone had used his personal information to file tax returns.

Motorist ticketed

Oswego police cited Dionray Ramos, 38, of the 200 block of Blackhawk Avenue, Aurora, with driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:45 a.m. April 20.

DUI charge after crash

Oswego police arrested Brandon E. Forsberg, 24, of the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive, Oswego, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 1:18 p.m. April 19 on Route 34 at Orchard Road. Police said Forsberg was charged with driving under the influence. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Package theft

Oswego police took a report of a young Hispanic man driving a light blue vehicle who stole a UPS package off the front porch of a residence at 2:34 p.m. April 19 in the 800 block of Preston Drive. Police said they are investigating.



