POSTED AT 8:51 A.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters are responding to a report of a fire at a residence in the 5200 block of Old Reserve Road in unincorporated Oswego Township.

Firefighters were summoned to the residence on a report of a fire in the garage at the home at approximately 8:38 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Initial reports indicate the home is unoccupied.

This is a developing story and will be updated.