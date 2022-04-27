Plano High School holding ‘Operation Prom Night’ simulation April 28

Plano High School has partnered with the Little Rock Fox Fire Department, Plano Police Department and AAIM (Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists) to bring “Operation Prom Night” to junior and seniors students at the school.

Throughout the morning of Thursday, April 28, Plano High School will be hosting a mock accident scene that will involve emergency personnel, emergency equipment and several students outside of the building.

“Operation Prom Night” is a simulated, realistic portrayal of the tragic consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. After witnessing the simulated accident, students will return to the high shcool building to listen to a guest speaker share a personal story of being impacted by a similar accident.