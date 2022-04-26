Sandwich rejects ordinance change that would have permitted gas stations to sell hard liquor

Sandwich City Council members voted to reject an amendment to the city’s liquor control ordinance that would have allowed the city’s gas stations to sell hard liquor in a 5-3 ballot Monday evening, April 25.

As a result of the council’s vote, gas stations in the city that hold Class C liquor licenses will continue to be limited to selling packaged beer and wine only.

Prior to balloting, aldermen offered several stipulations to the proposed amendment that would have required businesses holding Class C licenses to surrender them to the city upon obtaining Class B licenses, which permit the sale of hard liquor. This would have allowed the city to maintain its current number of liquor licenses while permitting Class C license holders to obtain Class B licenses.

The motion to create five additional Class B liquor licenses was made by Alderman Brent Holcomb, as directed by city attorney Cassandra Gottschalk and seconded by Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson.

Before the vote, Alderman Rich Robinson noted that in addition to the three Class B licenses currently issued, the eight holders of Class A liquor licenses in town--the bars and restaurants--all sell packaged liquor, beer, wine and hard liquor.

“So we already have 11 places in town that sell hard alcohol,” Robinson said.

Robinson along with Aldermen Bill Littlebrant, Bill Fritsch, Fred Kreinbrink and Cara Killey voted no on the motion to approve the amendment.

Aldermen had moved to draft the amendment during an April 18 committee of the whole meeting when Viran Nayi, co-owner of a local Shell station, asked the council to allow his business to sell hard liquor.

The amendment would have increased the number of Class B licenses from three to eight, thus allowing the sale of hard liquor at any gas station that would wish to upgrade their existing Class C license.

Dr. Phyllis Wallington, local resident, addressed the council Monday evening with concerns about the proposed changes to the liquor licenses.

“I don’t want to live in Pottersville,” Wallington said, referencing the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“I want to live in Bedford Falls and I moved to Sandwich for that,” she said.

Wallington said she sees all kinds of problems with giving out more liquor licenses. She said she was an ER physician for a long time and has seen what the problems are with too many liquor outlets.

“If they want more liquor, they can walk 500 feet to Art’s,” Wallington said, referring to the supermarket that is licensed to sell hard liquor.

