Oswego may remove parkway Callery pear trees due to disease, invasive properties

The Callery pear tree is a popular parkway tree in Oswego subdivisions, but many may soon be getting the ax.

Known also as pyrus calleryana or Bradford Pear, the ornamental tree is favored for its spring flowering and exuberant fall colors, but the village board was warned of its invasive properties and an internal bacterial disease attacking many of the trees during an April 19 meeting.

There are approximately 1,600 Callery pear trees on parkways in the village, according to a report prepared by Phil Graf, an urban forestry consultant and arborist.

In an staff memo, Jennifer Hughes, village public works director and engineer, and Russ Garcia, grounds operations supervisor, estimated the cost of removing the trees at $14,000. The expense has been included in the village’s 2023 fiscal year budget that begins May 1.

Graf said the village is now faced with having to remove the trees because, in part, due to mono-culturing--the planting of large numbers of a single type of tree in a given area--which has led to the outbreak of an internal bacterial disease called fire blight that attacks the trees’ vascular systems.

He described fire blight as a serious disease that is very difficult if not impossible to treat in mature trees.

Graf said the age of the Callery pear trees in addition to their structural problems also make them very susceptible to storm damage and that many are approaching the end of their natural lifespan.

Graf also made note of the invasive nature of the species and said in un-managed areas they have become a large-scale problem across the country.

He recommended the village do three things. First, he said, they should update the tree inventory to get an exact number of the trees and their sizes and locations throughout the village.

Secondly, once they have more accurate data, he said the village should develop a strategic and measured tree removal program. The third step would be a reforestation program that would diversify the tree population.

Trustee James Marter asked how many different species of trees would be required to find a balanced population and avoid mono-culturing.

“The more you can plant the better,” Graf said.

Garcia said that the board would have to decide whether the removal of the Callery pear trees would be at no cost to residents or done through the village’s 50/50 cost-sharing program.

Currently any parkway tree that dies or falls due to storm damage is replaced at no cost to the resident. However, if the resident would like to choose the tree that replaces it, the resident will split the cost with the village 50/50.