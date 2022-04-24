United Methodist Church of Plano member creates labyrinth inspired by stained glass windows

United Methodist Church of Plano member Char Wyncoop designed a labyrinth based on the church’s stained glass windows. In late February and early March, she designed the labyrinth, and then painted it during March and into early April.

The labyrinth measures 27 feet 27 feet. It is painted on a canvas for easy portability. The labyrinth has a detailed background, scrollwork edges, a path for people to walk and Bible verse images.

The labyrinth is designed after this stained glass window depicting dove, scrollworks, images of Bible verses, and the pattern for walking. (photo provided )

Wyncoop put in more than 120 hours designing and painting the labyrinth, using more than 20 paint colors. The design is based on the beauty of the stained glass windows and the sense of peace and presence of the church. She said she feels it is inspirational and will give people a sense of relaxation and focus from their busy and hurried lives.

People are invited to explore the path of the labyrinth most Sunday mornings before and after the 10 a.m. worship service at the church. It lies on the church floor in front of the stained glass window.

United Methodist Church of Plano is at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.