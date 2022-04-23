Plano Middle School native plant sale orders due May 6

The Plano Middle School leadership students are sponsoring the ninth native plant sale to raise funds for native landscape improvements at the school and encourage homeowners to incorporate plants that support Illinois wildlife into their yards.

Orders will be taken through Friday, May 6, with pickup dates of May 18 and July 20 from 2:40 to 6 p.m. May 18 and July 20 at the maintenance building, 802 S. Hale St. in Plano.

Plants are sold in plant plugs, with good root systems, and are easy to plant. Plugs sell for $3 each. Nineteen types of prairie plants are available and include butterfly weed, big bluestem, leadplant and purple prairie clover.

To obtain an order form, visit https://5il.co/18ffk or stop by or call Plano Middle School, 804 S. Hale St., 630-552-3608.