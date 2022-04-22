Waubonsee hosting open house at Sugar Grove campus April 23

Waubonsee Community College will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at its Sugar Grove campus, 4S783 Route 47. The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public.

Attendees can explore academic programs or pathways that match their interests, meet faculty and attend information sessions. The open house will offer a self-guided tour highlighting the science building, the newly remodeled Von Ohlen Hall and more.

Waubonsee students, faculty members, administrators and staff will be available to offer personalized guidance around career fields, programs, financial assistance, student clubs, activities and athletics. There also will be giveaways, raffles and free food truck refreshments while supplies last.

The college offers associate degrees, professional development offerings and certificate programs in more than 80 disciplines across four campus locations in Sugar Grove, Downtown Aurora, Aurora Fox Valley and Plano.