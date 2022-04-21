Yorkville police reports/April 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit and run

A vehicle left the scene of an accident after sideswiping another vehicle at 11:36 a.m. on April 17 on Route 47 south of Baseline Road.

Police said both vehicles were traveling north on Route 47 approaching Baseline Road when the offending driver passed the other in the opposing traffic lane.

When attempting to merge back into its lane, the first vehicle struck with its passenger rear the front driver’s side of the second vehicle. The first vehicle turned west onto Baseline Road and left the scene, police said. There were no injuries reported.











