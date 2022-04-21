Students can apply for Plano American Legion Scholarships

Scholarship applications are available from Leon Burson American Legion Post 395 Plano. Two one-year, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Eligibility requirements are included in the application form.

Applications can be obtained from the Plano High School guidance counselor, by calling the Post 395 scholarship chairman at 630-888-8128 or from the Legion website, planolegion.org, under scholarships.

One scholarship is available for a senior graduating from Plano High School, the other is available for a senior graduating from any U.S. high school or a Plano High School senior.

Completed applications must be turned in by May 1 to the Plano High School guidance counselor or the Plano American Legion, 510 E Dearborn St.