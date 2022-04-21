Oswego police reports/April 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct report taken

Oswego police took a disorderly conduct report at 7:12 p.m. April 14 at a store in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said a witness told store officials that someone wearing a ski mask in an older model maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer had pointed a gun at her as she walked into the store. Police, however, said they later determined that the driver and the passenger were participating in a TikTok game involving the shooting of Orbeez water gel pellets.

Fake ID incident reported at cellphone store

Oswego police are investigating an incident that occurred at 1 p.m. April 18 at a cellphone store in the 2800 block of Route 34. Police said a customer attempted to exchange two iPhones for different phones using a fake ID.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police ticketed Thelma E. Garza, 56, of the 2700 block of Savoy Lane, Montgomery, for driving on a revoked license after stopping her vehicle at 3 p.m. April 15 on Route 34 at Heritage Drive. Police said Garza’s vehicle was towed and she was released on her own recognizance.

Cellphone stolen

A cellphone was reported stolen at 7:48 p.m. April 12 from a residence in the 3000 block of White Oak Drive, according to police.

Theft reported at restaurant

Oswego police took a report of a retail theft at 7:15 p.m. April 12 from a restaurant in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Bicycle taken from garage

Oswego police are investigating the theft of a bicycle at 5:28 p.m. April 12 from the garage of a residence in the 600 block of Belmont Drive.

Protection order violation arrest

Oswego police arrested Denton W. Dooley, 31, of Oswego, at 9:39 a.m. April 12 in the 60th block of Tyler Street on a charge of violating an order of protection. Police said Dooley was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Andrew Brogan 39, of Sleepy Hollow, at 7:29 p.m. April 15 in the 2000 block of Route 34 after officers found him in his car. Police said Brogan was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Roosevelt Yankaway, 56, of Yorkville, for driving on a revoked license after stopping his vehicle at 7:52 p.m. April 15 in the 2000 block of Orchard Road.

Spray paint damage

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:21 a.m. April 16 in the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South. Police said someone spray painted another individual’s car.

Trespass arrest

Oswego police arrested Jeremiah M. Reichardt, 46, of the 200 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, at 6:24 p.m. April 14 on a charge of criminal trespass to property in the 0-10 block of East Merchant Drive. Police said Reichardt was booked and then later released on his own recognizance.