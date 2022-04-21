Ballot initiative seeks to make Bristol-Kendall Fire District trustees elected

YORKVILLE – Shall the trustees of the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District be elected rather than appointed?

That’s the question district voters will decide in the June 28 primary election.

Local conservative political action committee Stamp Act PAC filed the ballot initiative with the fire protection district, which turned over the petition to the Kendall County Clerk’s office for certification on March 29.

Andy Shaw of Stamp Act PAC said his group secured the signatures of 3,168 voters to place the referendum question on the ballot.

Currently, members of the five-member fire protection district board are appointed by the Kendall County Board chairman with the advice and consent of the county board.

The ballot initiative comes in the wake of last October’s controversial decision by the fire district trustees to terminate a probationary firefighter-paramedic who refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or to undergo weekly testing for the virus, as required under an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

At the time, Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder said that while the fire district trustees are appointed by the county, the fire district is an independent entity and there was nothing the county board could do about the firing.

Shaw, of Yorkville, spoke out in favor of firefighter-paramedic George Richter of Marseilles during the fire district board meeting which resulted in his termination by the board.

The trustees essentially said they had no choice but to follow the state guidelines and accept the advice of their legal counsel.

The board includes President Ken Johnson and trustees Jeff Farren, Marty Schwartz, Gary Schlapp and Phyllis Yabsley.

The Bristol Kendall-Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas. The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 24 full-time employees, 30 part-time individuals and nine contract paramedics.



