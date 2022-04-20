Softball: Sara Ebner, Yorkville slug their way past Oswego East

YORKVILLE – Sara Ebner’s development as a power hitter did not take off until she got to high school.
She’s sure got the stroke now.
Yorkville’s junior third baseman slugged six home runs last year as a sophomore, her first high school season. Ebner looks well on her way to surpassing that.
Ebner hit her fifth home run of the season in the first inning Tuesday, a two-run shot. Ellie Alvarez and Madi Reeves went deep with two-run homers of their own in Yorkville’s seven-run second inning, and the Foxes went on to a 10-2 win over visiting Oswego East in the Southwest Prairie West.
“I’m just trying to put the ball in play,” said Ebner, who also singled and scored in the seven-run second. “It’s exciting, of course. My goal this year is to hit more homers than I hit last year. This year, with a full season, it’s looking possible.”
Growing up, Ebner said she was more of a singles and doubles hitter. With added strength in high school, those started flying over the fence.
“Before I wasn’t a power hitter, I was a contact hitter and then I switched to power,” Ebner said. “I developed a lot of my power in the weight room.”
It’s clearly showed. Ebner hit two home runs in a game against West Aurora last Thursday. On the year she’s hitting a sizzling .475 with a .543 on-base percentage and four doubles to go with her five homers.
“She’s a powerful kid, just a powerful kid,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said. “When she connects the right way, it’s hard for it not to go out. And it’s so smooth, line drive material. She doesn’t sky it. She’s a strong powerful kid and she hits to different fields, which is threatening. As someone who has to pitch to her, it’s hard to adjust to. She’s not a pull hitter. She hits where it’s pitched.”
Ebner did just that with two outs in the first inning and a runner on first, smoking an outside offering from Oswego East’s Emma Salis over the fence in straight center.
“Just took it that way. It definitely felt good off the bat,” Ebner said. “I was just trying to put the ball in play, especially with two outs.”
Yorkville’s two-out thunder was just getting started.
Salis retired the first two batters of the second inning, but an onslaught of seven straight hits followed. Kaitlyn Nehring doubled off the left field fence to drive in two and make it 4-0, and Alvarez crushed the next offering for a two-run homer, her third of the year for the Foxes (12-3, 3-0).
“We did a lot with two outs, which is good,” Regnier said. “To do that, it shows the kids have confidence in themselves. It’s like they say, a game isn’t over until it’s over. An inning isn’t over until it’s over.”
To Oswego East (4-5, 1-2), the inning seemed like it would never be over.
“It was hard hit ball after hard hit ball. What can you do about that?” Wolves coach Sarah Davies said. “It’s not like we had errors or mental mistakes. They hit some balls hard and they were squaring [Salis] up pretty good, unfortunately.”
Reeves, who struck out 12 in the circle, got in on the act with a two-run homer to finish off the inning for a 9-0 lead. The Foxes’ fireballer hit sparingly as a sophomore, but she already has three homers in 16 at bats this season.
“I think people see it as a surprise more than anything else,” Reeves said of her hitting. “All those runs, it was good energy for us. We kind of needed it, especially if we were giving up those two runs. Good insurance for us.”
Reeves (9-3) struck out the 12, and retired the last eight batters she faced. But she was touched for seven hits and fought off some general aches.
“Today was good, I’m just a little sore, have a few sore spots,” Reeves said. “A lot of pitching.”
Gracie Vlach had three of Oswego East’s seven hits off Reeves, singling and scoring on a Morgan Robertson single in the third and singling and scoring on Robertson’s double in the fifth. But the Wolves also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the fifth, eliminating further opportunity for damage off Reeves.
“We definitely have made some improvements off Madi since last year,” said Davies, whose team was beaten by Reeves and Yorkville three times last season. “Gracie was a rock star today putting the ball in play all the time and Morgan had a really aggressive coach and some other girls did, too. We just needed it to happen more often, and more in a row.”