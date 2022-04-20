Kendall County Board approve access driveway for Plano Gas ‘N’ Wash

PLANO – Plans for a gas station, car wash and convenience store on Plano’s far east side have cleared a major hurdle with approval by the Kendall County Board for a full-access point on Eldamain Road.

The proposed Gas ‘N’ Wash will occupy a prominent location on a 4.4-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Eldamain Road.

County Board members voted April 19 to grant the full-access driveway for the property along Eldamain Road, midway between Route 34 and Cummins Street.

Plans for the development also show a right-in, right-out access for the property on Route 34 and another right-in, right-out just south of the intersection of Eldamain and the state highway.

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels said the project needs approval from the Plano City Council, including a rezoning of the property from an agricultural use to a business classification.

The first step will be for the developer to submit plans to the Plano Plan Commission, Rennels said.

The property is located within the city’s corporate limits, with the city of Yorkville on the east side of Eldamain Road.

“This is huge for Plano,” Rennels said. “It bodes well for our industrial park to the north.”

The development will feature a large tunnel car wash, as well as a dog wash facility, Rennels said.

County Board member Brian DeBolt, R-Plano, said that with the Eldamain Road bridge project, expected to be complete later this year, the Gas ‘N’ Wash will be busy, and fuel more development along the Eldamain Road corridor.

The gasoline station is expected to have 14 pumps and a separate diesel fueling area to service the semitrailers which are expected to be traveling on Eldamain once the bridge is open to traffic.

“It’s going to be a clean, sharp facility and great for commerce in Plano,” DeBolt said.























