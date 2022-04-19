Yorkville SD115 to offer full-day kindergarten

YORKVILLE -- School District 115 in Yorkville is planning to offer full-day kindergarten with the start of classes for the 2022-23 school year.

With the pending purchase of the We Grow Kids building at 101 Garden St., in Yorkville, the district will be able to relocate its Early Childhood Program and create space its elementary schools for full-day kindergarten classes, Superintendent Tim Shimp said.

“The kindergarten teachers, Board of Education, staff, and administration are so excited to provide a full-day kindergarten experience for our families and communities,” Shimp said.

A school district panel has been meeting regularly to plan, develop and implement a full-day kindergarten program, Shimp said.

The Yorkville School Board is expected to approve the full-day kindergarten program at its April 25 meeting.

Information for parents regarding new registration, or modifying completed registration for the 2022-23 school year, will be announced soon, Shimp said.

“We are always looking at unique and innovative ways to further the learning paths for our students and this new adventure will deliver for years to come,” Shimp said.



