Orchard Road-Rt. 30 intersection upgrade work to start May 2 in Montgomery

Motorists who frequent the Route 30 and Orchard Road intersection in Montgomery should expect to encounter delays due to construction beginning early next month and continuing for the next year.

In a statement, the Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT) announced that work will begin May 2, weather permitting, on an improvement project at the busy intersection that will add lanes, upgrade traffic signals and improve a multi-use path that adjoins Orchard Road.

Construction is expected to take approximately 12 months to complete, according to KDOT.

The intersection will remain open during construction, but KDOT is advising motorists it may result in temporary daily lane closures.

Construction crews will be working at the intersection from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, according to KDOT.

During a village board meeting Aug. 23, 2021, Village President Matt Brolley said the improvements would would include the installation of an additional turn lane in the southbound lane on Orchard Road and in the eastbound lane of Route 30 at the intersection.

The turn lanes are expected to improve traffic flow through the intersection. Currently, traffic back-ups are daily occurrences in the morning in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and in the evening in the southbound lane on Orchard Road.

Improvements for pedestrians attempting to cross the highway at the intersection are also planned, according to Brolley, who said he was excited to see them in the plans.

“There is a bike path on north side (of the highway) and sidewalk on the south side with nothing in the middle (for pedestrians),” he noted.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) owns and maintains Route 30, while KDOT owns and maintains Orchard Road north of Route 30 and the Kendall County Highway Department owns and maintains Orchard Road south of the highway.

Village officials have sought improvements at the intersection for years, citing the daily traffic back-ups and frequent and often serious vehicle crashes.